'Hockey Is for Everyone' on International Sunday Funday

The Cats climbed into sole possession of 1st place in the QMJHL last night, shutting out Baie-Comeau 5-0. First Star Gabe Smith had 2 goals, Second Star Caleb Desnoyers had 3 assists and Third Star Jacoby Weiner made 26 saves in a perfect outing.

Moncton (34-8-2-1, 71 Pts) have played one more game than Chicoutimi (32-7-3-2, 69 Pts) and currently sit 2 points up on the Sags.

Gabe Smith is probably the most excited to see the Regiment bus pull in to WildTown - Smitty has 10 points (5G, 5A) in his 3 games versus the Newfoundland squad this season, including a 5-pt performance on DEC 17 at the Den. The 6'4 Utah Mammoth prospect has eclipsed last year's numbers (20G, 19A, 39 Pts) with 51 points (22G, 29A) through 41 games this campaign. Look for him to be a key factor in today's game.

The Regiment arrive after 2 games in Cape Breton - a Friday night 3-1 loss and a Saturday 3-2 win. This will be their 3rd game in 3 days.

Goalie Antoine Proulx recorded the Saturday win over CB with 27 saves and Second Star honours. It will be interesting to see if he gets the start versus the Wildcats or if the Regiment go with gigantic (6'6) former Rempart Louis-Antoine Denault. Denault has a win (as a Rempart) and a loss against the Cats this season.

Up front, the Regiment are led by 20 year-old Justin Larose. Larose has 64 points (24G, 40A) to sit 4th in QMJHL scoring.

