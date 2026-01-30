Cats Reach 1st Place in Q with Win over Sea Dogs

January 30, 2026

The Wildcats again reached top spot in the QMJHL after reeling off their 5th straight victory, a 7-4 win over the Saint John Sea Dogs Thursday night at Avenir Centre before 4,000 fans.

The Cats spotted Saint John an early 2-0 lead before storming back with four straight goals and put the game away with a 3-goal third period. Captain Caleb Desnoyers scored his 11th of the season and added two assists to garner First Star honors.

Gavin Cornforth also scored his 3rd along with two assists and Preston Lounsbury connected with a pair of goals (13th, 14th). Alex Mercier (21st), Ted Mutryn (21st) and Kuzma Voronin (19th) rounded out the scoring.

Rudy Guimond leads all CHL goaltender with his 28th win and 25 saves.

The Cats now share first overall with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens. Moncton is 33-8-2-1 after 44 games.

THREE STARS:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G, 2A)

2 #10 ALEX MERCIER (1G, 1A)

3 #16 TOMMY BLEYL (1A)

The Cats look to extend their win streak this weekend, hosting the Baie-Comeau Drakkar Saturday night at 7pm, followed by the Newfoundland Regiment on Sunday at 4pm.

Tune in to Wildcats Radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM and FloHockey TV with Marty Kingston calling all the action.

