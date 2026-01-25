Cats Take Down First Place Sags in Chicoutimi

Published on January 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

It was a big rematch of the QMJHL's top 2 clubs and the Wildcats evened the score holding off the Saguenéens 3-2 before 4,200 fans at the Georges-Vézina Arena. Chicoutimi topped the Cats 7-4 back at the Avenir Centre last weekend.

The Cats took a 3-0 lead into the third period on goals by Gavin Cornforth (2nd) Gabe Smith (19th) and Captain Caleb Desnoyers (10th) before the Sags made it close with a pair of third period powerplay goals.

Chicoutimi pulled goaltender Lucas Beckman in the final minutes and enjoyed a brief powerplay but Moncton defense was solid to earn their 31st win of the season. Rudy Guimond was very sharp once again with 31 saves to post his 26th win of the season - tops in the Q.

The 2nd-place Wildcats pull to within four points of the Saguenéens with two games in hand atop the Eastern Conference. The Cats are 9-1 in the past 10 games.

THREE STARS:

1 #9 GABE SMITH (1G)

2 Emmanuel Vermette CHI (1G)

3 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G)

The Cats look for the road trip sweep Sunday afternoon in Quebec City against the Remparts at 4pm AT from the Videotron Centre. Tune in to Marty Kingston with the game call on Flohockey TV and Wildcats radio 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

