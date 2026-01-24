Islanders Set for Crucial Back-To-Back in Sydney

Published on January 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders hit the road this weekend for a crucial back-to-back against the Cape Breton Eagles, with puck drop set for Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., followed by a Sunday matinee at 3:00 p.m., both at Centre 200 in Sydney. With playoff positioning on the line, the two-game set looms large for both clubs.

The Islanders enter the weekend looking to respond after a tough 5-2 loss to the Sherbrooke Phoenix on Thursday night. Charlottetown showed flashes but will be searching for a more complete 60-minute effort against an Eagles team that has been rolling of late. A strong start will once again be a focus, but consistency throughout the lineup will be key if the Islanders hope to flip the script this weekend.

Cape Breton, meanwhile, comes in riding momentum after a dominant 5-1 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads on Thursday. The Eagles have been solid in all areas of the game and have proven to be a difficult matchup, especially on home ice.

Cape Breton sits just three points ahead of Charlottetown in the standings, making this back-to-back a potential swing weekend in the race for playoff positioning and home-ice advantage. With four points up for grabs, the outcome in Sydney could have lasting implications down the stretch.

The Eagles have also held the edge in the season series so far, having won three of the four meetings between the two teams this year. Charlottetown will be eager to turn that trend around when it matters most.

Special teams could play a major role, particularly the Islanders' power play, which will need to be sharp against an Eagles penalty kill operating at an impressive 85% efficiency this season.

Ivan Ryabkin has made an immediate impact since arriving in Charlottetown, racking up nine points in his first four games, and has formed a dangerous duo alongside Nathan Leek. Leek now sits at 32 goals on the season, tied for third most in the QMJHL.

From the back end, Marcus Kearsey continues to make noise offensively. His highlight-reel power-play goal on Thursday night pushed him to 12 on the season, the most among all QMJHL defencemen.

Donald Hickey remains away from the team for personal reasons, opening the door for Jack Carter to get another opportunity in the lineup. Carter has looked steady through his first few games with the Islanders and will look to build on that this weekend. Newfoundland native Will Morgan will also be with the team, backing up in Hickey's absence.

Depth scoring and contributions throughout the lineup will be a major emphasis for Charlottetown as they aim to come away with points on the road.

For Cape Breton, the foundation starts in goal, where they boast a strong tandem in Connor Towle and Felix Hamel, both capable of stealing games. Offensively, the Eagles are led by Justin Gendron, who has 46 points in 44 games and remains a threat up front.

With momentum, standings position, and bragging rights all on the line, expect a hard-fought, playoff-style weekend in Sydney as the Islanders and Eagles square off in a pivotal Maritime matchup in the battle of the hockey islands.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

