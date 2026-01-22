Islanders Look to Stay Hot as Sherbrooke Visits Charlottetown

Published on January 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders return home tonight riding momentum as they welcome the Sherbrooke Phoenix to the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

The Isles have won back-to-back games in impressive fashion, earning decisive victories over the Halifax Mooseheads and Rimouski Océanic. Those wins have been powered by standout performances from Ivan Ryabkin and Nathan Leek, two players who have been driving the Islanders' offence during this recent surge.

Ryabkin has made an immediate impact since arriving in Charlottetown, recording eight points in his first three games with the Islanders. His fast start didn't go unnoticed, as he was named the QMJHL's Player of the Week, an impressive feat just three games into his league debut. Ryabkin's presence has given the Islanders a significant boost, particularly on the power play.

The Islanders' power play has been red-hot, operating at 50% efficiency in recent games, converting on four of their last eight opportunities. With crisp puck movement and confidence throughout the unit, the man advantage has quickly become a major weapon.

Nathan Leek continues to be one of the league's most dangerous goal scorers. The Islanders' leading sniper now sits at 31 goals on the season, tied for third in the QMJHL and just two goals back of the league lead. Leek has been on a tear, scoring five goals and adding one assist over his last two games, and remains a constant threat every time he steps on the ice.

Between the pipes, the Islanders will turn to Jack Carter, as Donald Hickey is away from the team for personal reasons. Carter has been solid all season and currently ranks fourth in the QMJHL in goals-against average, giving Charlottetown confidence in net tonight.

The Islanders will once again be without Dylan MacKinnon, who continues to recover from a lower-body injury and will remain out of the lineup as he progresses toward a return.

Charlottetown enters the night sitting sixth in the overall standings, looking to climb higher and continue building on their recent strong performances. Sherbrooke, currently sixth in the Western Conference, arrives in Charlottetown searching for answers after three straight losses, all coming by wide margins.

These two teams met once earlier this season in Sherbrooke, where the Phoenix earned a 6-2 victory. Tonight marks the final meeting of the season between the two clubs, with the Islanders aiming to even the season series on home ice.

With momentum, confidence, and a buzzing power play, the Islanders will look to make a statement in front of the Charlottetown faithful as they push for another big two points tonight at the Eastlink Centre.

