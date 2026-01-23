Sluggish Showing in Sydney

It was a one-sided affair on Thursday night at Centre 200 in Cape Breton where the hometown Eagles controlled the play in a 5-1 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Eagles were in complete control against a sluggish-looking Moose squad and led wire-to-wire as they wore special orange and green jerseys to celebrate Cape Breton University Night and they earned their 22nd win of the season to pull ahead of the Newfoundland Regiment by one point for third place in the Eastern Conference. Meantime, the slump continues for the Herd who remain stuck in seventh place in the conference with 42 points. Halifax has lost six-of-their-last-seven games.

Cape Breton lit the lamp twice in the opening period, once in the second and twice in the third as five different players scored goals. Raoul Boilard started the scoring 7:39 into the first period and later added an assist and was named the second star of the game. Olivier Laverdiere made it a 2-0 game at the 16:39 mark while Romain Litalien increased the lead to 3-0 midway through the second period before Danny Walters had a response for the Moose with his eighth goal of the season which came unassisted. Lucas Romeo and Eliot Litalien capped off the scoring for the Eagles in the final stanza as they cruised to the win.

Goalie Felix Hamel was the first star of the game for the Eagles with 29 saves and he also chipped in with an assist on the game's opening goal. Eliot Litalien was named the third star with a goal and an assist. Owen Bresson took the loss in net for Halifax with 27 saves on 32 shots.

The Herd faced plenty of penalty trouble in the game by giving the Eagles seven power play opportunities. Cape Breton converted on two of those seven chances. Halifax went scoreless on three chances on the man advantage.

Mooseheads forward Quinn Kennedy was involved in a fight with Laverdiere late in the game and is expected to be handed a one-game suspension for fighting in the final five minutes of a game with a scoring difference of two or more goals. That means Kennedy would not be available to Head Coach Brad MacKenzie for Friday's home game against Sherbrooke. The Mooseheads and Phoenix will face-off at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre while Halifax will also host the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Sunday afternoon at 3pm. Tickets for both games are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .







