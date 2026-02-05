Newfoundland Takes Down Halifax

Published on February 4, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Newfoundland Regiment skated away with a 7-4 win on Scotiabank Centre ice against the Mooseheads on Wednesday night. Dawson Sharkey scored twice for the visitors to earn the first star as Newfoundland netted three goals in the first period and two in each of the second and third periods.

Halifax featured four different goal scorers with Connor MacPherson, Sam Rousseau, Liam Kilfoil and Malik L'Italien all lighting the lamp. Caylen Blake pitched in with two assists. Single helpers came from Danny Walters, Jasu Mensonen, Kilfoil and L'Italien.

The Mooseheads opened the scoring in the game when MacPherson stuffed one in just 2:28 into the game but some penalty trouble for the Herd led to their downfall later in the period. The Regiment responded with an Alexis Michaud tally during a man advantage with Brenden Espenell in the box for hooking. Liam Kilfoil briefly got a lead back for the Herd on their own power play at 13:49 when he sniped glove side from between the circles. Newfoundland drew even again only 80 seconds later on another power play with Espenell serving a double minor for high sticking as Justin Larose potted his 25th of the season. Sharkey's first of the night came before the end of the wide open period at the 18:03 mark and the visitors had a 3-2 lead once the dust settled.

Second star Marek Danicek and rookie Ben Veitch both struck late in the second period to increase the Regiment lead to 5-2 through 40 minutes and it looked like Halifax was down for the count. The Moose got some life in the third with an early goal from Sam Rousseau and another from Malik L'Italien off a turnover to cut the deficit to 5-4 just over six minutes into the final period. Unfortunately, the momentum swung back in favour of the Regiment just 40 seconds later on Sharkey's second of the game and they tacked on another one in garbage time with only six seconds to go in the game for a 7-4 final.

The Mooseheads will visit Cape Breton on Friday night before hosting the return engagement on Saturday at 7pm at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







