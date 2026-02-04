Outstanding Performances on the Ice... and in the Classroom

Boucherville, QC - As part of Quebec's Teacher Appreciation Week, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) would like to thank and congratulate all teachers and academic advisors for their exceptional contribution to the success of its student-athletes.

At the same time, the QMJHL is proud to highlight the remarkable academic commitment of its players, who excel both on the ice and in the classroom. In an environment where the demands of high-level hockey require extraordinary discipline, players continue to shine academically.

All QMJHL players are currently enrolled in a wide range of educational programs, from secondary school (Quebec) and high school (Maritimes and Newfoundland), to CEGEP, university, and even vocational or alternative training programs.

The results speak for themselves, with the following course completion rates:

Secondary school (Quebec): 99%

High school: 99% (100% online through NPU - Northern Pre-University)

CEGEP (Quebec): 94%

University: 90% (first term)

These achievements far exceed the average academic performances across the QMJHL's provinces: Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland & Labrador.

"I am proud of our student-athletes, who demonstrate organization and discipline in balancing their studies with hockey. At the QMJHL, we develop future professional hockey players, but we also prepare our young athletes to contribute to society through the life experience they gain here. This year, we are supporting them with significant scholarships totaling $1.5 million," said Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

"Hats off to our student-athletes, they deserve all the credit. I would also like to recognize the work of our academic partners and advisors, who guide, support, and mentor our players in their educational pursuits," added Valérie Monette, Director of the QMJHL Education Program.

Excellence in Hybrid Courses

The QMJHL also highlights the success of the Cégep de Chicoutimi hybrid courses, offered to all 18 clubs, with a 100% success rate in the 2025 Winter semester and 96% in the 2025 Fall semester (only one course failed out of 34).

These results reflect the dedication and discipline of the League's young athletes, who continue to pursue their hockey dreams while setting an example of academic commitment and perseverance.

The QMJHL remains committed to supporting its student-athletes in their dual paths, recognizing that academic excellence is a key factor in their future success, both on the ice and in life.







