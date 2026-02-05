Regiment Rock Moose 7-4

February 4, 2026

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment took down the Halifax Mooseheads 7-4 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Centre.

Connor Macpherson kicked off a high flying first period just 2:28 into the game to put Halifax ahead 1-0 early before Alexis Michaud even things up at 1-1 four minutes later.

Liam Kilfoil restored the Mooseheads lead six minutes before the first intermission, but the hosts lead would be temporary as Justin Larose and Dawson Sharkey both found the back of the net for the Regiment moments later to make it 3-2 Newfoundland after 20 minutes of play.

Marek Danicek and Ben Veitch provided a pair of insurance markers late in the middle frame to see Newfoundland cruise into the third owners of a 5-2 lead.

After a brief scare courtesy of two Halifax goals in the first six minutes of the 3rd, Sharkey nabbed a second of the night before Alexis Mathieu sealed it with a late telly six seconds before the final buzzer to make it a 7-4 final in favour of Newfoundland. Regiment goaltender Louis-Antoine Denault made 27 saves to secure the win.

The Regiment stay on the road for two more games this coming weekend as they visit the Eastlink Centre to battle the Charlottetown Islanders on Friday night before closing out their travels with the Saint John Sea Dogs at TD Station on Saturday night.

Tickets for next week's home games and the remainder of the regular season slate at Mary Brown's Centre are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







