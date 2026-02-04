2026 Prospect of the Week - William Lacelle

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect of Week 19 of the regular season was Blainville-Boisbriand Armada goaltender William Lacelle.

The 18-year-old netminder was outstanding, recording two wins in as many starts to help the Armada take first place in the Western Conference. Lacelle finished the week with a 0.50 goals-against average and a .985% save percentage.

On Friday night, the Armada goaltender turned aside all 32 shots he faced in a convincing 7-0 win over the Quebec Remparts. An obvious choice as the game's first star, Lacelle stopped all six power play opportunities for the Remparts in the game. It was his fifth shutout of the season, tying him with Raphaël Précourt for the league lead in that category.

On Sunday afternoon, the Armada visited the Drummondville Voltigeurs and left the Marcel-Dionne Center with a 2-1 victory. Lacelle was once again sensational by making 36 saves for his club, in addition to shutting out the Voltigeurs on their five power plays. He earned first star honors for the second consecutive game.

Ranked 6th among North American goaltenders by NHL Central Scouting, Lacelle continues to impress during his draft year. So far this season, he has maintained a 2.45 goals-against average (3rd) and a .925% save percentage (1st), in addition to having 20 wins (4th) and 5 shutouts (T-1st).







