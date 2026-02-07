Career Night for Danny Walters in Cape Breton

Published on February 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Forward Danny Walters enjoyed a career-best game with three points in a 5-2 Mooseheads victory on the road over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night in Sydney.

The 17-year-old, NHL draft eligible player from Halifax, NS tallied twice and added an assist to help the Herd take the first of back-to-back battles against the provincial rival Eagles at Centre 200. He was named first star after his dominant performance which included a pair of points on the power play.

Halifax also got goals from rookie Cam Minella, Captain Owen Phillips and an empty net strike from Shawn Carrier in a solid all-around effort from the road team. Goalie Owen Bresson was tremendous in the crease in front of his hometown friends and family by making 35 saves to pick up the third star honours and the Moose did a great job of getting sticks in shooting lanes and killing off four Cape Breton power plays.

Head Coach Brad MacKenzie's squad was two-for-four on their man advantage opportunities with power play goals coming from Phillips and Walters. The hard one-timer by the Captain Phillips and assisted by Walters proved to be the game-winner and came at the 16:50 mark of the first period.

The Mooseheads and Eagles combined for an eventful five-goal first period that saw the Herd come away with a 3-2 lead. Back-to-back high sticking penalties by Halifax early in the second period gave the Eagles plenty of momentum but they failed to crack Bresson and the penalty killers did their job to fend off the mounting pressure as part of a scoreless middle frame. It was Walters sniping on the power play 3:59 into the third period to restore a two-goal advantage at 4-2 for the Moose and they held on thanks to more fine goaltending from Bresson down the stretch. Cape Breton pulled goalie Felix Hamel with 3:21 to go in regulation and had some quality chances before Carrier slid in his 28th goal of the season to seal the deal with 36 seconds remaining.

Rookie Malik L'Italien chipped in with two assists in the win while single helpers came from Quinn Kennedy, Oleg Kulebiakin, Eddy Doyle, Carlos Handel, Caylen Blake, Samuel Rousseau, Phillips and Walters.

Cape Breton goals came from Reece Peitzsche and Maxime Sauthier.

The teams will have a return meeting Saturday night at Scotiabank Centre at 7pm as the Mooseheads open up a three-game homestand that will also include games in Halifax next Thursday at 7pm versus Shawinigan and the Annual Mooseheads Fight Cancer Night on Friday at 7pm against the Moncton Wildcats. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







