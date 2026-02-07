Mooseheads Top Eagles at Centre 200

Published on February 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A three point night from Daniel Walters helped pace the Halifax Mooseheads to a 5-2 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night.

- Reece Peitzsche & Maxime Sauthier scored for the Eagles.

- Owen Bresson picked up the win for the Mooseheads, stopping 35 of 37 shots. Félix Hamel took the loss, stopping 22 of 26 shots in addition to the empty netter.

- During the game, llinesman Dave Ivey was acknowledged for officiating his final QMJHL game. It was his 293rd games games on the lines, with the North Sydney native beginning his major junior career on September 23rd, 2012.

- Tonight's game marked the fifth time- during all five Eagles/Mooseheads meetings- that the winning team scored five goals.

The visitors opened the scoring when a Cameron Minella shot from the side boards redirected by Hamel. The lead doubled before the six minute mark when Quinn Kennedy delivered a nifty backhand pass from behind the net to Walters who snapped it over Hamel.

The Eagles got on the board in the game's twelfth minute, when Peitzsche snapped a shot over his former teammate Owen Bresson. The game's first power play allowed Halifax to restore a two goal margin, as Owen Phillips blasted the third Halifax goal by Hamel.

Just 27 seconds later, the Eagles countered as Sauthier put his own rebound by Bresson. In the immediate aftermath, Cape Breton's Lucas Romeo was whistled for roughing, but the Eagles killed the late penalty and it was 3-2 Halifax at the break.

The Eagles outshot the Mooseheads 12-6 in the second period, but neither team could add to their tally. In the third period, Halifax once again notched a goal in the opening four minutes, with Walters putting a well placed power play shot by Hamel.

Hamel was lifted for an extra attacker in the final four minutes but the Eagles couldn't get any closer. WIth 36 seconds left, Shawn Carrier hit the open cage to seal the win for the visitors.

The rematch between these two games will go tomorrow night in Halifax. Puck drop is at 7 PM. The game is available for purchase on https://shorturl.at/i5GYc and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Daniel Walters (Halifax) 2 goals, 1 assist, 3 hits

2. Maxime Sauthier (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 3 shots, 10/17 faceoffs

3. Owen Bresson (Halifax) 35 saves on 37 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Derek Andrews, Hugo Charron, Nicholas Holomego

Scratches for Halifax: Nick Cirka (injury), William Bent (injury), Lincoln Waugh

Final Shots On Goal: 37-27 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Halifax Power Play: 2/4







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.