Eagles Open Home & Home with Matchup against Mooseheads

Published on February 6, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles will finish their six game home stand the same way it started- with a game against the Halifax Mooseheads. The two Nova Scotian rivals will face off in a home & home series this weekend, with the first leg going tonight in Sydney. The Eagles will be providing fans with a different look tonight- for the first time since 2024, the Eagles will wear their alternate gold uniforms.

The Eagles are unbeaten in regulation on the home stand so far, with three wins and two shootout losses, but did fall to defeat against Newfoundland 3-2 in a shootout six days ago. While Eagles forward Eliot Litalien has notched six points in five games, Saturday's game did mark the end of his four game goal scoring streak.

While the Eagles defeated the Mooseheads to open the home stand, Halifax is the most recent road team to record a win in regulation at Centre 200- a 5-2 Halifax victory on New Year's Eve. Samuel Rousseau recorded two assists in that win, and he was in the news this week with the announcement he will play in the NCAA next season for Long Island University. Another Moosehead having a good week was Shawn Carrier, who named to the QMJHL's team of the week with six points in three games.

Tonight will be a special night for North Sydney's Dave Ivey, who will serve as a linesman for the final time in his QMJHL career. The North Sydney native has been on the lines for 292 QMJHL games, with his first game coming on September 23rd, 2012.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Television: Eastlink

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/32333/

HALIFAX CAPE BRETON

7th Eastern Conference, 21-21-3-2 (Away: 10-11-1-0) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 24-15-2-7 (Home: 11-7-1-5)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 4-0-1-2

153GF/181GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 135GF/141GA.

2-2-0-0 SEASON SERIES 2-2-0-0

Wednesday, Newfoundland 7 @ Halifax 4 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Newfoundland 3 @ Cape Breton 2 (SO)

Oleg Kulebiakin (50 points in 47 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (47 points in 48 games)

12th, 19.8%, Away: 12th, 18.8% POWER PLAY 15th, 17.4% Away: 15th, 18.4%

6th, 79.1% Away: 13th, 75% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 85.4%, Home: 2nd, 85.7%

William Bent, Nicolas Cirka INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Aiden McCullough







