Eagles Host Regiment in Battle for Third Place

Third place in the QMJHL's Eastern Conference is on the line this weekend as the Cape Breton Eagles play host to the Newfoundland Regiment at Centre 200. Just two points separate the two teams in the standings.

The Eagles winter home stand continues tonight as they host a Newfoundland team that is just two points behind the Eagles in the standings. Thus far, the Eagles have earned five of six points in the home stand. Goaltender Connor Towle has returned from injury, and Félix Hamel was excellent in his absence, stopping 58 of 60 shots in two wins. Eliot Litalien has scored in every game for the Eagles since they returned from their lengthy road trip.

Tonight's opposition is a Newfoundland team led by overage captain Justin Larose, who finds himself in the top five in QMJHL scoring. It's also a revamped squad since the last meeting in November. Defenseman Alexis Mathieu (Anaheim) was acquired from Baie-Comeau to make for a quartet of NHL drafted players, joining forward Dawson Sharkey (Dallas) along with defensemen Noah Laberge (Buffalo) & Will Reynolds (Seattle). The Regiment have also improved in goal with the addition of Quebec netminder Louis-Antoine Denault. Another new face is Glace Bay native Luke Sinclair, signed out of the BCHL, who could make his QMJHL debut this weekend.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

NEWFOUNDLAND CAPE BRETON

4th Eastern Conference, 25-17-1-1 (Away: 10-9-0-1) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 23-15-2-6 (Home: 10-7-1-4)

1-0-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 3-0-1-1

165GF/164GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 130GF/137GA

0-4-0-0 SEASON SERIES 4-0-0-0

Friday, Drummondville 2 @ Newfoundland 4 LAST GAME RESULT Sunday, Charlottetown 4 @ Cape Breton 3 (SO)

Justin Larose (63 points in 44 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (46 points in 46 games)

3rd, 26.8% Away: 7th, 23.4% POWER PLAY 15th, 17.8% Home: 15th, 19.4%

18th, 72.1% Away: 18th, 69% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 85% Home: 2nd, 84.9%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Connor Towle







