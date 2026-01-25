Eagles, Islanders Run It Back in Sunday Matinee

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to create substantial separation in the race for playoff positioning as the Charlottetown Islanders make their final visit of the season to Centre 200 this afternoon.

Last night, the Eagles topped the Islanders 3-1, with Jacob Hartlin's goal in the final five minutes proving to be the winner. The result lifted the Eagles ahead of Newfoundland for third in the Eastern Conference and put Cape Breton five points up on Charlottetown, who is tied with Quebec for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

As the score would indicate, some of the top stars- including leading scorers Lewis Gendron (Cape Breton) & Nathan Leek (Charlottetown) were held off the scoreboard. For Leek, the pressure was beyond creating offensive production- due to injuries to Tyler Peddle & Dylan MacKinnon, he was the only 20 year old in the Islanders lineup on Saturday night. While Leek registered six shots on net, it was the fourth line that came through with the goal as Nolan Duskocy had the early third period breakthrough for Charlottetown.

While another 20-year-old, Eagles netminder Félix Hamel, shone in goal in Saturday's win, he is expected to step aside as Sam Berthiaume is projected to make his QMJHL debut today. The Cape Breton prospect was drafted by the Eagles with the 25th pick overall in the 2025 draft, and has posted a 7-2-0 record in nine games with Truro in the MHL (Jr. A) this year.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

CHARLOTTETOWN CAPE BRETON

T5th Eastern Conference, 20-17-2-6 (Away: 9-11-1-3) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 23-15-2-5 (Home: 10-7-1-3)

0-2-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 3-0-1-0

141GF/165GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 127GF/133GA

1-2-1-1 SEASON SERIES 4-0-0-1

Nathan Leek (52 points in 45 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (46 points in 45 games)

11th, 20.6%, Away: 10th, 18.4% POWER PLAY 15th, 17.6% Home: 16th, 19.1%

12th, 76.8% Away: 9th, 77.4% PENALTY KILL T1st, 85.4% Home: 2nd, 85.1%

Tyler Peddle, Ivan Ryabkin, Donald Hickey, Aiden MacIsaac, Dylan MacKinnon

INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME)

Connor Towle







