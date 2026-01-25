Eagles Top Islanders at the Nest

Published on January 24, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Jacob Hartlin's goal with 4:42 remaining in the third period broke a 1-1 tie en route to a 3-1 win for the Cape Breton Eagles over the Charlottetown Islanders.

- Romain Litalien scored in the opening minute for the Eagles, and Eliot Litalien was credited with an empty goal in the final two minutes of the game. Nolan Duskocy tied the game early in the third period for the Islanders.

- Félix Hamel picked up the win, stopping 29 of 30 shots, while Jack Carter stopped 27 of 29 shots in addition to the emtpy netter.

- Eagles forward Maxime Sauthier was awarded a peantly shot at 17:17 of the second period after he was taken down by Jude Herron, but failed to score on Carter.

- Eagles forward Olivier Laverdière missed the game due to a one game suspension for fighting in a game with a goal difference of more than two in the final five minutes. The fight took place during Thursday night's game against Halifax.

The Eagles struck early, with Romain Litalien tipping a Will Murphy point shot past Carter before the game was 30 seconds old. Charlottetown had the bulk of the chances in the rest of the period, many during a penalty to Noah Jettelson. The Islanders outshot the Eagles 13-2 but the Eagles held the lead at the first break.

The second period it was the Eagles generating the chances, with Sauthier drawing a penalty on Nolan Duskocy before earning the penalty shot later in the frame. But despite outshooting the Isles 18-5, the Eagles couldn't add to the lead, and it was a one goal game heading into the final stanza.

The home lead didn't last much longer- Duskocy was in the right place to take advantage of a fortunate bounce of the glass, swiping at the puck in the blue paint past Hamel to tie the game. It looked as though overtime may be in the cards with a tie game in the final five minutes.

The Eagles created great pressure in the final five minutes, and Charlottetown captain Marcus Kearsey was unable to clear the puck. Rowan Walsh also had a chance to do so, but his clearing attempt was intercepted by Hartlin. Hartlin took advantage of the opportunity, wiring it over Carter to put the Eagles in front.

Following an icing call against the Eagles in the last two minutes, Carter was lifted for the extra attacker and Charlottetown called a timeout. However, as the Islanders moved the puck around the Eagles zone, a pass back to the blueline wasn't collected and it went all the way back into the empty net, securing a 3-1 win for the Eagles.

The pivotal rematch between these two games goes tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. It's Charlottetown's final visit of the season to Centre 200. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/gWH5F They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 29 saves on 30 shots

2. Jack Carter (Charlottetown) 27 saves on 29 shots

3. Romain Litalien (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 3 shots, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Connor Towle (injury), Olivier Laverdiere (suspension), Samuel Kupec, Hugo Charron

Scratches For Charlottetown: Dylan MacKinnon (injury), Ivan Ryabkin (injury), Tyler Peddle (injury), Aiden MacIsaac (injury), Donald Hickey (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 30-30

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Charlottetown Power Play: 0/3







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.