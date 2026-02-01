Regiment Top Eagles in Shooout

January 31, 2026

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- 65 minutes wasn't enough to settle the affair as the Newfoundland Regiment defeated the Cape Breton Eagles 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night. It was the Regiment's first win over the Eagles in six meetings this season.

- Raoul Boilard & Maxime Sauthier scored for the Eagles, while Marek Danicek & Ryan Dwyer scored for Newfoundland.

- Antoine Proulx picked up the win in goal for the Regiment, stopping 27 of 29 shots. Connor Towle took the loss, stopping 28 of 30 shots.

- Newfoundland forward Dawson Sharkey was given a game misconduct for slewfooting in the second period. It was originally called a minor but after a review it was upgrade to a major penalty.

- Glace Bay native Luke Sinclair made his QMJHL debut for the Regiment and collected an assist on Dwyer's goal in the first period.

The Regiment opened the scoring when Dominic Pilote made a nifty pass around an outstretched Samuel Kupec on a two on one, with Danicek finishing the play. Just 27 seconds later, the game was tied- after Caden Kelly hit the post, Boilard picked up the rebound, kicked it to himself and beat Proulx to even the score.

Newfoundland carried the lead into the intermission after Dwyer finished the Sinclair pass from the side boards- the players on both teams kept jamming at the puck as there was a delayed reaction before the referee pointed to the net, indicating a goal. The Eagles spent the final two minutes of the period of the power play, the only special teams time of the period, but couldn't even the score.

Sauthier evened the scoring early in the second period, converting a rebound from the top of the blue paint. The penalty to Sharkey was called as the Eagles were killing a minor penalty to Sauthier, but the Eagles couldn't score on an abbreviated major nor the Dwyer minor penalty that followed it. The period finished 2-2.

The shots were even in the third period, 9-9, and so remained the score as neither team found the back of the net. Big chances were kept to a minimum in the extra session and the game headed to the shootout.

Neither Eagle forward was able to test Proulx as shots from Reece Peitzsche & Raoul Boilard went wide. Justin Larose sped up, slowed down, and out deked Towle from in close on his shooting attempt to open the shooutout scoring. Alexis Michaud had the chance to walk it off and he did just that, beating Towle and giving Newfoundland a 3-2 win in the shootout.

The Eagles will finish their six game home stand on Friday night as the take on Dominion's Owen Bresson and his Halifax Mooseheads in the Battle of Nova Scotia!

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

Janu. Connor Towle (Cape Breton) 28 saves on 30 shots

2. Antoine Proulx (Newfoundland) 27 saves on 29 shots

3. Raoul Boilard (Cape Breton) 1 goal, +1, 10/13 faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Aiden McCullough (injury), Hugo Charron, Derek Andrews

Scratches For Newfoundland: Blake Pilgrim-Edwards (injury), Patryk Zubek, Benjamin Girard

Final Shots On Goal: 30-29 in favour of Newfoundland

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Newfoundland Power Play: 0/2







