Regiment Edge Eagles 3-2 in SO

Published on January 31, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment outlasted the Cape Breton Eagles 3-2 in a shootout victory on Saturday night at Centre 200.

Marek Danicek opened the scoring for the Regiment 7:33 into the game but that lead lasted just 27 seconds as Raoul Boilard replied for the Eagles to quickly even it up at 1-1. Ryan Dwyer restored the Newfoundland lead moments before the end of the 1st to make it a 2-1 game after 20 minutes.

Maxime Sauthier struck three minutes into the middle frame for the hosts to bring it to 2-2 thru two periods of play.

After neither side could find another in either the third period or the ensuing overtime period, Justin Larose and Alexis Michaud both scored in the shootout for Newfoundland while netminder Antoine Proulx turned away both Cape Breton shooters to hang on for a much needed 3-2 win. Proulx made 27 further saves saves in the game to see his team pick up both points.

Newfoundland now head for New Brunswick to wrap up their weekend triple header on Sunday evening as they take on the Moncton Wildcats. Tickets for all remaining home games in February and March are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.







