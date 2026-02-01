Cats Shut out Drakkar to Claim Sole Possession of 1st

Published on January 31, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Jacoby Weiner stopped 26 shots as the Wildcats shut down the Baie-Comeau Drakkar 5-0 before 4,800 fans at Avenir Centre Saturday night for six straight wins.

It was Weiner's 2nd shutout this season and the Cats powerplay provided plenty of support with three goals.

First Star Gabe Smith scored twice with the man advantage, his 21st and 22nd of the season. Captain Caleb Desnoyers was a key contributor with three assists giving the Moncton Captain six points in his last two games. Other goals to Niko Tournas, his 33rd, and Kuzma Voronin, who reached the 20-goal plateau.

Gavin Cornforth opened the scoring with his 4th goal and added an assist. Simon Binkley also chipped in with a pair of helpers.

The Wildcats fired 45 shots at Sam Caulfield in the Drakkar net.

Moncton takes sole possession of top spot in the QMJHL surging to 34-8-2-1 after 45 games, and a 2-point lead on Chicoutimi.

THREE STARS:

#9 GABE SMITH (2G)

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS (3A)

#35 JACOBY WEINER (26 SAVES)

The homestand winds up Sunday at 4pm against Newfoundland. The Regiment got by the Eagles in a shootout at Sydney 3-2 Saturday night.

Next weekend: The Cats visit Saint John Friday night and The Islanders in Charlottetown Saturday evening. Catch all the Wildcats action on FloHockey TV and Wildcats Radio, 105.1 INSPIRE FM.

