Wildcats Host Sea Dogs in Thursday Night Tilt

Published on January 28, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The CHL's 5th-ranked Wildcats (32-8-2-1) return to home ice Thursday night on the heels of a stormy, but successful 3-game Quebec road trip, downing 3 clubs in 4 nights.

First stop was Baie-Comeau where the Cats jumped out to a 2-0 1st period lead and rolled to a 4-1 victory. Kuzma Voronin & Teddy Mutryn put up a goal and assist each. New Cat Max Vilen has 2 assists from the blue line. Rookie goalie Jacoby Weiner was solid with 20 saves.

Saturday night was the game circled on the calendar - a rematch with the #1 team in the CHL and a revenge match for a loss the previous week. The Wildcats downed Chicoutimi 3-2 and gained ground on the QMJHL's 1st place team. Leading 3-0 after 2 periods the Cats gave up a pair of goals but held the fort on the strength of a 31-save performance by Rudy Guimond, the league leader in wins (27). Gabe Smith, Caleb Desnoyers and Gavin Cornforth supplied the scoring on the Olympic-sized ice.

Sunday afternoon in Quebec was a 6-2 win in a game that started slow but snowballed late - all 8 goals happened in the final 25 minutes. Kuzma Voronin & Niko Tournas had the hot hands with a pair of goals each. Newcomer Liam Bursaw saw his first QMJHL action and put up a goal & assist.

The Wildcats look to continue their winning ways Thursday on CMHA Talk Today & Student night versus the provincial rival Sea Dogs. UNB students in attendance can sign up at the concourse kiosk for a chance to shoot for a $5000 tuition credit.

Saint John (16-23-4-0) arrive at the Avenir Centre on a streak of 3 losses and 3 wins in their last 10. The 16th place Sea Dogs are led up front by 18 year-old Olivier Groulx (15G, 28A) and 16 year-old rookie star Alexis Joseph. Joseph was the 1st overall pick in the recent Q draft and the big centreman (6'4, 200 lbs) has lived up to expectations. He comes in to Moncton on a 7-game point streak.

The Dogs added Belarussian goalie Arseni Radkov from the Armada during the winter trading period and he has assumed the main role in the crease, playing 6 of 9 games in January - winning 2.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR THURSDAY:

The Rogers Item of the Game is the red '47 Wildcats logo crewneck. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a white autographed #44 DEPATIE

Evan Depatie will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

