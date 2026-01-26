Wildcats Sweep Quebec Road Trip with 6-2 Win over Remparts

The Moncton Wildcats concluded another successful trip to Quebec Sunday afternoon in Quebec City, dumping the Remparts 6-2 before 10,200 fans at Videotron to sweep all three games. The Cats also posted victories in Baie Comeau 4-1 Thursday and Chicoutimi 3-2 Saturday night.

Kuzma Voronin (17th, 18th) and Niko Tournas (31st, 32nd) clicked with two goals each. Tournas' 2nd came after the Remparts accidentally scored on their own net with the goaltender pulled for the extra attacker.

After a scoreless first period, Gabe Smith potted his 20th of the season, a shorthanded marker. Centreman Liam Bursaw also found the empty net and added an assist in his first Wildcats game.

Tommy Bleyl picked up an assist to establish a new points record for a Wildcats rookie defenseman - Bleyl has 50 points, one better than current Ottawa Sens rearguard Jordan Spence.

In goal, Rudy Guimond recorded his Q-leading 27th win. Caleb Desnoyers and Adam Fortier-Gendron chipped with two assists each and Desnoyers was also selected First Star.

The Wildcats pull to within two points of Q-leading Chicoutimi with a game in hand.

THREE STARS:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (2A)

2 #24 ADAM FORTIER-GENDRON (2A)

3 Maddox Dagenais QUE (1G, 1A)

The Cats look for five straight wins Thursday against the Sea Dogs at 7pm at the Avenir Centre. Moncton also hosts Baie-Comeau Saturday night at 7pm and the Newfoundland Regiment Sunday at 3pm in a busy 3-game stretch on home ice.

