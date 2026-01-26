Nathan Lecompte Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

Published on January 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week is Chicoutimi Saguenéens center Nathan Lecompte.

In two games, the 19-year-old from Châteauguay, Quebec scored five goals and added an assist as the league-leading Sags went 1-1-0-0 on the week.

On Friday night at home, Lecompte was a force, scoring four times, including the game-winner, in a 9-3 triumph over the Val-d'Or Foreurs. It was the third-year veteran's first four-goal performance in the 'Q' and was heightened by a +2 rating. It also made Lecompte the clear choice for first star of the game.

Back home on Saturday afternoon, Lecompte and the Saguenéens fell in a 3-2 decision to the Moncton Wildcats in a hard-fought battle between the league's top two teams. Despite the setback, Lecompte still contributed on both of his team's goals by finding the back of the net and adding a power play assist.

Selected fourth overall by the Saguenéens at the 2023 QMJHL Entry Draft, Lecompte is in the midst of a career year, his 23 goals and 52 points through 42 games already representing his best single-season output in the League.

Lecompte was invited to NHL training camp with the New Jersey Devils last fall.

2025-26 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 18 | Nathan Lecompte (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 17 | Ivan Ryabkin (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 16 | Maxime Coursol (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 15 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 14 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 13 | Gabriel Séguin (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 12 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 11 | Romain Litalien (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 10 | Gabe Smith (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 9 | Gabriel D'Aigle (Victoriaville Tigres)

Week 8 | Teddy Mutryn (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 7 | Justin Larose (Newfoundland Regiment)

Week 6 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 5 | William Shields (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 4 | Émile Beaunoyer (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 3 | Marcus Kearsey (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 2 | Thomas Verdon (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 1 | Matt Gosselin (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)







