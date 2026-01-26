FloHockey Team of the Week Named for Week 18

Published on January 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Here are the players who made it onto the FloHockey Team of the Week for the period ranging from January 19 to 25.

These players, who represent a starting lineup of three forwards, two defensemen, and one goaltender, were selected based on their performances over the past week.

FORWARDS:

Chad LYGITSAKOS | Shawinigan Cataractes | 3GP-2G-5A, +4

Nathan LECOMPTE | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-5G-1A, +3

Vincent DESJARDINS | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-5G-1A, +4

DEFENSEMEN:

Louis-Alex TREMBLAY | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 3GP-1G-4A, +3

Marc-Olivier BEAUDRY | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 3GP-2G-1A, +5

GOALTENDER:

Jan LARYS | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2-0-0-0, .963%, 0.97, 1 SO







