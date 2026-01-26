Islanders Launch Andrew's Seniors Care Homes Visits for the First Time

Published on January 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to announce the launch of Andrew's Seniors Care Homes Visits, a new community initiative that will see players and staff visit seniors care homes across Prince Edward Island throughout the 2025-26 season.

This marks the first time the Islanders have introduced a program dedicated specifically to connecting with seniors in the community, with the goal of giving back, creating meaningful moments, and sharing the excitement of Islanders hockey with residents who may not always be able to attend games in person.

During each visit, Islanders players and staff will spend time with residents, take photos, share stories, and help create memorable experiences through conversation and connection.

"Our organization believes strongly in being present in the community and finding new ways to give back," said Jason MacLean, Islanders Team President.

The Charlottetown Islanders remain committed to making a positive impact both on and off the ice, and Andrew's Seniors Care Homes Visits represent another step in strengthening those community ties.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.