Islanders Fall 3-1 in Tight Battle with Eagles, Look to Rebound Sunday Afternoon in Sydney

Published on January 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders put together one of their most complete road efforts of the season on Saturday night, but a pair of late third-period miscues proved costly as they fell 3-1 to the Cape Breton Eagles at Centre 200 in Sydney.

Despite outshooting the Eagles 30-30 and controlling long stretches of play, the Islanders were unable to turn territorial dominance into enough offence, as Cape Breton capitalized on key moments to secure two important points in the standings.

The Islanders couldn't have drawn up a tougher start, as Cape Breton struck on the first shot of the game just 28 seconds in. PEI native Will Murphy found the back of the net to give the Eagles an early 1-0 lead, despite Charlottetown quickly settling into the game.

From there, the Islanders dictated the pace in the opening period, outshooting Cape Breton 13-2 and generating multiple quality looks, including an early power play. However, Felix Hamel stood tall for the Eagles, and Charlottetown headed into the first intermission trailing by one.

The second period saw the momentum swing back and forth, with both teams trading chances and special teams opportunities. Cape Breton generated more pressure, but Islanders goaltender Jack Carter delivered a standout performance, highlighted by a clutch penalty-shot save late in the period to keep the game within reach.

Charlottetown's penalty kill was sharp, holding the Eagles scoreless on three power-play opportunities, while the Islanders were unable to solve Cape Breton's league-best penalty kill, going 0-for-3 on the night. After 40 minutes, the Eagles held a narrow 1-0 lead, despite the Islanders remaining right there on the shot clock.

The Islanders were rewarded for their persistence early in the third period. Nolan Duskocy buried a huge tying goal just 2:34 into the frame, finishing off a hard-working shift to make it 1-1. Brady Peddle and Ryan Staples picked up the assists as Charlottetown continued to push.

With the game tied and momentum swinging, the Islanders generated more pressure, but a costly turnover in front of their own net with under five minutes to play gave Jacob Hartlin a gift opportunity, which he buried to restore Cape Breton's lead.

Charlottetown pulled the goalie late in search of the equalizer, but an unfortunate sequence saw the puck soar down the ice into the Islanders' own net, sealing a 3-1 Eagles victory in the final minute.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of positives for Charlottetown to build on heading into the second half of the back-to-back. The Islanders showed structure, pace, and resilience, especially considering a depleted lineup that is without Ivan Ryabkin, Tyler Peddle, Dylan MacKinnon, and Aiden MacIsaac, while Donald Hickey continues to be away from the team for personal reasons.

Jack Carter's performance between the pipes was a bright spot, as the rookie netminder rebounded from the early goal and kept the Islanders in the game with several key saves.

With Cape Breton sitting just three points ahead in the standings, Sunday's 3:00 p.m. matinee represents a crucial opportunity for Charlottetown to respond, split the weekend, and grab valuable points in the playoff race.

Expect a hungry Islanders group to come out with urgency as they look to clean up the small details, generate more traffic around the net, and find a way to turn strong play into results when the puck drops again at Centre 200.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2026

