Moose Gain Point in OT Loss to Drummondville

Published on January 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Mooseheads got off to another hot start with two first period goals, but the visiting Voltigeurs rallied with three straight goals to skate away with a 3-2 overtime win in front of 9,291 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

Shawn Carrier ripped in a shot from the left circle just 1:59 into the game while Caylen Blake added to the lead about five minutes later but Drummondville goalie Jan Larys stopped everything the rest of the way to grab the win with 26 saves.

The Volts got on the board late in the first period on an Owen Keefe tally and nearly tied it at the end of the second period, if not for a miraculous save by Owen Bresson who kicked up his leg in a desperation move to somehow keep the puck from crossing the line.

Drummondville did eventually find the equalizer 3:24 into the third period off the stick of Maxime Lafond and then won it with 1:28 remaining in overtime when Marc-Olivier Beaudry scored on an odd-man rush during three-on-three action.

The Mooseheads celebrated Girl Guides Day with more than 300 Girl Guides members in attendance while the team also welcomed the Metro West Force to the ice in the pregame in hour of the all-female club representing the organization as the Junior Mooseheads at the upcoming Quebec International PeeWee Tournament.

Halifax gained a point in the loss for a three point weekend following their 6-3 win over Sherbrooke on Friday night. The Mooseheads will go on a road trip to the province of Quebec this coming week which will include three-games-in-three days. The Herd visit Shawinigan on Friday night, Victoriaville on Saturday and Sherbrooke on Sunday before returning to Nova Scotia.

The next home game for the Mooseheads is Wednesday, February 4th against the Newfoundland Regiment. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca







