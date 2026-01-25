Islanders Top Eagles in Shootout

Published on January 25, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A late goal from Owen Conrad sent the game to overtime and the Charlottetown Islanders prevailed in a shootout 4-3 over the Cape Breton Eagles on Sunday afternoon. With the point earned from the shootout, the Eagles hold a two point lead over the Newfoundland Regiment for third in the Eastern Conference standings.

- Reece Peitzsche, Maxime Sauthier, and Eliot Litalien scored for the Eagles while Nicholas Holomego added two assists.

- Jack Carter picked up the win, stopping 25 of 28 shots. Sam Berthiaume made his QMJHL debut in goal for the Eagles, stopping 32 of 35 shots.

Charlottetown got off to the early jump, outshooting the Eagles 9-0 in the early going. Towards the mid-way part of the period, the Islanders held the Eagles in the zone for more than a minute. However, when the puck was cleared, Reece Peitzsche scooted up the left wing and lifted the puck over Carter into the corner of the net for the only goal of the period.

The Eagle lead doubled in the second period when a shot from Caden Kelly found its way through traffic, went off Maxime Sauthier's stick and by Carter to make it a 2-0 game. The Eagles carried that lead into the third period.

Charlottetown pushed back in the third period, as a failed Eagle clearing attempt ended up on the stick of Nathan Leek and he put it by Berthiaume to get the visitors on the board. It became a tie game with under six minutes to go when Ross Campbell, perhaps trying to pass to Leek on the other side of the net, banked it through the legs of Berthiaume to tie the game with a power play marker.

But just as the Islanders found their power play breakthrough in the third period, so did the Eagles. After Carter was whistled for playing the puck outside the trapezoid, the Eagles converted on the man advantage when Eliot Litalien tipped a Noah Jettelson shot by Carter with under four minutes to play.

There was one more twist in regulation- just 74 seconds later, Owen Conrad blasted a shot from the right faceoff circle by Berthiaume. The game headed to overtime knotted at 3.

After neither team generated any major chances in overtime, Marcus Kearsey opened the shootout scoring for Charlottetown after Peitzsche was denied. In round two, the script flipped: Raoul Boilard scored while Conrad was denied. Matthew Butler put the Islanders in the driver's seat again- Romain Litalien was unable to score to extend the game and Charlottetown skated away with the victory.

The Eagles are next in action on Friday night as they battle the Newfoundland Regiment, featuring Glace Bay native Luke Sinclair, former Eagle Emile Perron, and four NHL drafted players including Seattle prospect Will Reynolds.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Eliot Liitalien (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 4/4 faceoffs

2. Nathan Leek (Charlottetown) 1 goal, 1 assist

3. Sam Berthiaume (Cape Breton) 32 saves on 35 shots

Scratches For Cape Breton: Connor Towle (injury), Jacob De Ladurantaye, Olivier Laverdière, Derek Andrews

Scratches For Charlottetown: Dylan MacKinnon (injury), Ivan Ryabkin (injury), Tyler Peddle (injury), Aiden MacIsaac (injury), Donald Hickey (injury)

Final Shots On Goal: 35-29 in favour of Charlottetown

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Charlottetown Power Play: 1/3







