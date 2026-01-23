Eagles Drop Mooseheads at Centre 200

Published on January 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two point nights from Raoul Boilard, Eliot Litalien, and Lewis Gendron helped pace the Cape Breton Eagles to a 5-1 victory over the Halifax Mooseheads on Thursday night. It was the Eagles first home game following a seven game road trip.

- After Boilard's opening goal, Olivier Laverdière scored his first goal as a member of the Eagles. Romain Litalien & Lucas Romeo also scored for the Eagles.

- Félix Hamel stopped 29 of 30 shots in the win, while Owen Bresson stopped 27 of 32 in the loss. With the injury to Connor Towle, the Eagles recalled Sam Berthiaume from the MHL's Truro Bearcats and he served as the backup goaltender.

- Laverdière & Halifax's Quinn Kennedy were given additional misconducts for fighting with less than five minutes to play in the third period in a game with a greater than two goal difference.

- It was CBU Night at Centre 200 and the Eagles wore specially designed orange jerseys in support of the Kehoe Forum at Cape Breton University, with the uniforms being raffled off to ticket purchasing fans.

Boilard, making his home debut after an early January trade, wasted no time making an impression on his new fans as he scored before the eight minute mark, keeping on a two on one and lifting it over Bresson. The lead doubled before period's end when Laverdière converted a nice cross ice pass from Noah Jettelson after the defenseman had jumped into the play.

The power play breakthrough came for the Eagles before the halfway mark of regulation when Romain Litalien finished a pass from his brother Eliot, making it a 3-0 lead. Halifax countered before the period was out, as a nice individual effort from Daniel Walters led to him putting the puck over Hamel to snap the shutout.

Halifax could get no closer though. The third period was halfway over when Bresson was caught out of the net, the Eagles capitalized and Romeo put in the open goal to add to the lead. The scoring was finished when Eliot Llitalien completed a three way passing play from Gendron & Boilard for the game's second power play marker.

The Eagles are next in action on Saturday night as they host the Charlottetown Islanders, with second round NHL draft pick Ivan Ryabkin making his first appearance at Centre 200. The Eagles lead the Islanders by just three points in the standings.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/qgsqD They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Félix Hamel (Cape Breton) 29 saves on 30 shots, 1 assist

2. Raoul Boilard (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

3. Eliot Litalien (Cape Breton) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Connor Towle (injury), Jacob Hartlin, Rory Pilling, NIck Holomego

Scratches For Halifax: Nicolas Cirka (injury), William Bent (injury), Lincoln Waugh

Final Shots On Goal: 32-30 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 2/7

Halifax Power Play: 0/3







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

