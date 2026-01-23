Regiment Downed 4-0 by Voltigeurs

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment home win streak stopped at seven games as they fell 4-0 to the Drummondville Voltigeurs on Thursday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Renaud Poulin led the way offensively for Drummondville as he had a hat-trick while Louis-Felix Bourque had the other goal for the visitors. Goaltender Jan Larys made 23 saves for the shutout.

Newfoundland get a shot at redemption tomorrow night at 7pm. Tickets for that game and the remainder of Regiment regular season home games are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

