2026 Regiment Fan Fest Announced for Feb 14

Published on January 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are excited to announce the 2026 Regiment Fan Fest, a free family-oriented event taking place at the St. John's Convention Centre on February 14.

With the Regiment roster and staff in attendance, fans can also expect carnival style games, raffles/prizes, a silent auction and so much more entertainment!

As part of our inaugural season and in anticipation of our first postseason run, excitement for the coming months of Regiment hockey is at an all-time high. We hope the community can join us for a special day on the team's calendar.

When

Saturday, February 14, 2026 - 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Where

St. John's Convention Centre (101 New Gower St.)

Schedule of Events

Full event details coming soon!

Event Details

FREE to the general public (all ages)

Paid parking available at Indigo Parking Garage (351 Water Street)

Fun for everyone, including, great prizes, player and coach activations, interactive games and much more

Option to purchase snacks, Regiment merchandise, game tickets and more







