Regiment Rally to Top Voltigeurs, 4-2

Published on January 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment came from behind to secure a crucial 4-2 victory over a strong Drummondville Voltigeurs side on Friday night at the Mary Brown's Centre.

Renaud Poulin opened the scoring for the second night in a row to give the Voltigeurs the lead five minutes into the second period. Just moments later Marc-Olivier Beaudry made it 2-0 Drummondville as the visitors carried a 2-0 lead into the second intermission.

Dawson Sharkey gave the Regiment some life as he struck on the powerplay with 15:56 to play to cut the deficit to one. Special teams continue to be the difference as Ryan Dwyer buried shorthanded on a breakaway to minutes later to bring the game to all square at 2-2.

Blake Pilgrim-Edwards provided the decisive moment as his snipe with 4:45 left in regulation gave the Regiment their first lead of the series before Sharkey's second of the game into an empty net in the dying seconds put the exclamation on a thrilling 4-2 win.

Newfoundland embark on a six game road trip beginning on Friday night in Cape Breton against the Eagles.







