Regiment Host Socks and Underwear Toss on February 20

Published on February 5, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Newfoundland Regiment News Release







ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment are proud to host Socks and Underwear Toss presented by Cal LeGrow and in support of The Gathering Place during their February 20th home game against the Cape Breton Eagles.

Regiment fans can help support this initiative by bringing new socks and underwear - with a particular demand for underwear - to the February 20th contest for the toss taking place during the intermission. If items are not in their original packaging, we ask that socks/underwear are put in a plastic bag before being thrown onto the ice.

Over a thousand unique guests used the Gathering Place clothing boutique last year with underwear one of the most in-demand items. With community support one of the main focuses of the Regiment organization, the socks and underwear toss is one we aim to make a staple on the team's calendar for future seasons.

"Supporting The Gathering Place is a no-brainer for our organization and the socks and underwear toss has become something of an annual hockey tradition in our town." said Newfoundland Regiment President Glenn Stanford. "We're proud to play a small role in giving back to the community and we're grateful to our presenting partner Cal LeGrow for their support with this initiative."

- Glenn Stanford, President, Newfoundland Regiment

"This partnership connects hockey, the game we all love, to extending dignity and kindness to the Guests of The Gathering Place. This annual event shows what's possible when a community comes together-fans, players, and partners united by generosity. We're deeply grateful to The Regiment and their supporters for making this impact possible."

- Colin McNeil, Executive Director, The Gathering Place

"At Cal LeGrow, we pride ourselves in giving back to the community we serve. Something as simple as clean socks and underwear can restore dignity, comfort, and a sense of care. This initiative reflects what our community stands for, looking out for one another and ensuring that everyone has access to the basics that support health, equality, and well-being. We're proud to support The Gathering Place who go beyond services to truly build community and uplift our most vulnerable neighbours."

- Justin Legrow, Director of Marketing, Cal LeGrow Insurance & Financial Group

Tickets for the February 20th home game and the rest of the Regiment schedule at Mary Brown's Centre are available in-person at the Box Office and online at tickets.nlregiment.com

The Gathering Place is a Community Health Centre committed to building community, promoting equality and providing food, clothing, housing and shelter, medical and dental help, and counselling services to vulnerable individuals in our community.

For more information on The Gathering Place, including how to donate or volunteer, please visit kindnesswanted.ca/







