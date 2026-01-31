Regiment Fall 3-1 to Eagles

Published on January 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Regiment dropped their road trip opener 3-1 against the Cape Breton Eagles on Friday night at Centre 200.

Eliot Litalien opened the scoring just 52 seconds on an early Eagles powerplay before Romain Litalien made it 2-0 later I the first for a 2-0 Cape Breton advantage after 20 minutes.

Marek Danicek gave the Regiment some life as he sniped one home 5:27 into the middle frame but Eagles captain Lewis Gendron restored the hosts two goal lead with 16 seconds left in the 2nd to make it 3-1.

Neither side found the back of the net in the third period as Cape Breton hung on for a 3-1 victory.

Newfoundland get a chance at redemption against Cape Breton tomorrow evening before wrapping up their weekend triple header Sunday evening in Moncton with the Wildcats. Tickets for all remaining home games are available now at tickets.nlregiment.com.

