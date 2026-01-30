Islanders Open Weekend Homestand against Drakkar

The Charlottetown Islanders return home tonight to open a busy weekend at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown, welcoming the Baie-Comeau Drakkar for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.

Tonight's matchup comes with plenty of storylines, highlighted by the return of a familiar face. Former Islander Kyle Powers skates in Charlottetown for the first time as a visitor after being traded to Baie-Comeau early in the season. Powers spent two full seasons on the Island, appearing in 130 regular-season games and eight playoff contests in an Islanders uniform. Now with the Drakkar, the veteran forward has been one of their top offensive contributors, recording 24 points in 38 games this season.

Another former Islander could also be in the lineup for Baie-Comeau, as Juraj Jonas Durco, acquired by the Drakkar during the holiday break, is expected to be available for tonight's game.

For the Islanders, reinforcements are arriving at the perfect time. Charlottetown expects to welcome back several key pieces, with Ivan Ryabkin, Dylan MacKinnon, Tyler Peddle, and Donald Hickey all slated to return to the lineup this weekend. The boost comes after the Isles battled through injuries on their recent road trip and still managed to grind out valuable points.

Offensively, Charlottetown continues to be driven by Nathan Leek, who leads the Islanders in goals and sits tied for third in the QMJHL with 33 tallies on the season. On the back end, Captain Marcus Kearsey has been exceptional, leading all QMJHL defencemen in goals with 12, providing consistent offence from the blue line while logging heavy minutes.

Between the pipes, the Islanders are expected to turn to Donald Hickey, who is set to get the start tonight as he returns to the crease at home.

Baie-Comeau enters the contest looking to snap out of a difficult stretch. The Drakkar currently sit last in the QMJHL standings and have dropped three straight games, but will be eager to spoil the Islanders' homecoming and gain momentum.

Charlottetown, meanwhile, remains firmly in the middle of a tightly packed Eastern Conference race, with multiple teams jockeying for playoff positioning and home-ice advantage.

The Islanders are coming off a confidence-building shootout victory over the Cape Breton Eagles, where Matt Butler provided the heroics. Despite missing several regulars, the Isles managed to split the road doubleheader in Cape Breton and return home with a crucial two points.

Tonight's game also kicks off a weekend back-to-back at the Eastlink Centre. The Islanders will be right back in action tomorrow night at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Saint John Sea Dogs, setting the stage for an important two-game homestand.

Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. as the Islanders look to build momentum, strengthen their playoff push, and put on a show for the Charlottetown crowd.







