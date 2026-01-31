Wildcats & Drakkar Face off Saturday Night at the Den

The 1st-place Wildcats will host the Baie-Comeau Drakkar Saturday night. With Thursday's 2 points - earned in a 7-4 win over Saint John - the Cats caught Chicoutimi, the #1 team in the CHL. Both teams sit atop the QMJHL with 69 points after 44 games.

Moncton are led up front by 1st year Cat Niko Tournas (32G, 21A, 53 Pts) and on the back end by Tommy Bleyl (7G, 45A, 52 Pts). Bleyl actually leads the entire QMJHL in assists (45) and plus-minus (+41) - not bad for a rookie defensman! Adam Fortier-Gendron (Bleyl's defence partner) sits 2nd with a +40.

Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith (20G, 29A), Sharks draft pick Teddy Mutryn (21G, 26A) and veteran Alex Mercier (21G, 26A) round out the top 5 in Cats scoring.

Rudy Guimond leads all Q keepers with 28 wins and is among the leaders in GAA (2.40) and SV% (.919).

Baie-Comeau (11-29-4-2) fell 4-1 to the Wildcats just last week but one bright spot was goalie Mathias Hernandez who made 45 saves and claimed First Star honours. The Drakkar are 3-7 in their last 10 and enter the Den on a streak of 4 losses. They currently sit last in the 18-team circuit.

Robin Benoit (15G, 12A, 27 Pts) leads the Drakkar in points but most of his production was with Sherbrooke earlier this season. He has 3 goals in 8 games since being acquired. Former Islander Kyle Powers sits 2nd on the squad with 25 pts in 39 games.

Save on tickets with a PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Wildcats Family 4-Pack - 2 adults & 2 youths for $65.60 tax included. Extra youths are $16.40. Available at the Avenir Centre Box Office or ticketmaster.ca.

Arrive early & take advantage of 30 Minute Powerplay pricing at the Avenir Centre - $4 hot dogs, $3 Aquafina bottles of water, and $5 Moosehead Light & Alpine (355mL cans), taxes not included. The Avenir Centre doors open at 6pm - prices are in effect for 30 minutes after doors open for the game.

Our 50/50 raffle has a $10,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Moose Light Ice Level Bar is open to the public (ages 19+) and anyone with a ticket to the game can access it through section 107. Non-alcoholic beverages are available in the Ice Bar.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY:

The 50/50 raffle has an $10,000 Jackpot guarantee.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Group tickets are available for every home game - Call 506-382-5555. Great seats at our best ticket prices for your group of 10+.

Our PAL Airlines/Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport Family 4-Pack is one of the best family deals you'll find in Moncton - 2 adults & 2 youths for just $65.60, tax & fees included. Additional youths just $16.40. Available every home game on Ticketmaster.

Celebrate your child's birthday with Wild Willie & the Wildcats and take advantage of special group rates.

The Rogers Item of the Game is all 30th Anniversary apparel. Save 20%!

The jersey raffle is for a white autographed #36 BURSAW

Liam Bursaw will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

The Moose Light Ice Bar will be open.







