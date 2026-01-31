Eagles Look to Keep Winning Ways Going in Rematch with Regiment

The Cape Breton Eagles will look to continue their mastery of the Newfoundland Regiment- and produce a weekend sweep- as the two teams go head to head tonight at Centre 200. Tonight is Newfoundland's final visit of the season to Cape Breton.

The Eagles hold five wins over the Regiment this year, including a 3-1 victory last night in Sydney. Félix Hamel continued his outstanding play on this home stand, as he stopped 23 of 24 shots in the win. Reece Peitzsche helped pace the Eagles attack with three assists. The Eagles were able to hold off the Newfoundland attack, as this season the Regiment's leading point getter Justin Larose has yet to score against the Eagles.

It will be a special night for Newfoundland defenseman Emile Perron. The fifth year blueliner was drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2021 draft. He was traded to Acadie-Bathurst following his rookie season with the Eagles, and barring a playoff matchup tonight will be his final regular season game at Centre 200.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

NEWFOUNDLAND CAPE BRETON

T4th Eastern Conference, 25-18-1-1 (Away: 10-10-0-1) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 24-15-2-6 (Home: 11-7-1-4)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 4-0-1-1

166GF/167GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 133GF/138GA

0-5-0-0 SEASON SERIES 5-0-0-0

Justin Larose (64 points in 45 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (47 points in 47 games)

3rd, 26.5%, Away: 7th, 23.4% POWER PLAY 15th, 17.9% Home: 15th, 19.5%

18th, 72.3% Away: 18th, 69.6% PENALTY KILL 2nd, 85.2%, Home: 2nd, 85.3%

N/A INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) N/A







