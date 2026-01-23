TD and Sea Dogs Announce Details for 2026 Next Gen Weekend

Published on January 23, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - TD Bank Group (TD) and the Saint John Sea Dogs are excited to announce details of the 2026 Next Gen Weekend.

Next Gen Weekend presented by TD will take over TD Station for Family Day weekend with two Sea Dogs games and a Community Day filled with activities for all ages.

It all begins Saturday, Feb. 14, as the Sea Dogs host the annual Kids Takeover Game at 3 p.m. against the Shawinigan Cataractes. 13 lucky children will be selected by the Sea Dogs to take part in the game-day experience, learning from members of the team's staff, including the coaching staff, equipment manager, PA announcer, DJ and more.

Plus, popular hockey content creator and fan favourite, Coach Chippy, is back in Saint John after making his CHL coaching debut with the Sea Dogs last season. Chippy will be bringing the Style & Flow back to TD Station for the Kids Takeover Game with several surprises and fun activities in the works.

To submit a child (ages 8-14) for an opportunity to participate in the 2026 Kids Takeover Game, complete the registration form HERE. Applications close Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at noon, and only those selected will be contacted.

A highlight of the weekend, Community Day presented by TD, will take place Sunday, Feb. 15, as selected local Timbits minor hockey teams will be invited to participate in on-ice activities with Sea Dogs players and coaches. The event, hosted by the Sea Dogs, is free to attend and will also include a free public skate, locker-room tours and more.

In addition to the on-ice activities, the Sea Dogs will host an NHL© 26 tournament at ice level beginning at 1 p.m. Youth will be paired with Sea Dogs players in a bracket-style competition, with the winner receiving an Xbox© console and a copy of EA SPORTS© NHL© 26. Click HERE to register a child (ages 8-14) for the NHL© 26 tournament. Spots are limited.

Next Gen Weekend presented by TD comes to a close with the Sea Dogs taking on the Victoriaville Tigres on Monday, Feb. 16, at 3 p.m. for Family Day.

Tickets for both games during Next Gen Weekend presented by TD are available at the TD Station box office and online at Ticketmaster.ca.

-

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online HERE or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.