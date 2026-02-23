Donovan Scores Late to Lift Sea Dogs Past Olympiques

Published on February 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







GATINEAU, QC - The Saint John Sea Dogs completed their three-game road trip through Quebec with a 2-1 win over the Gatineau Olympiques on Sunday afternoon at the Centre Slush Puppie.

After a scoreless opening period, Olivier Groulx sent Angelo Fullerton in alone, where he beat Danai Shaiikov shorthanded at 2:07 of the second period.

Justin Blais tied the game 1-1 just 48 seconds into the third on a feed from Maxim Dubé. At 18:30, Alex Donovan stepped into a one-timer immediately off a Groulx faceoff win to score the game-winner.

STATISTICS

SOG: SNB - 19 | GAT - 30

PP: SNB - 0/2 | GAT - 0/3

Faceoffs: SNB - 24 | GAT - 20

3 STARS

1st: SNB - Alex Donovan - 1G, GWG

2nd: GAT - Justin Blais

3rd: SNB - Angelo Fullerton - 1G

NEXT HOME GAME

Saturday, February 28 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Charlottetown Islanders (Wrestling Night)

