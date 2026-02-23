Donovan Scores Late to Lift Sea Dogs Past Olympiques
Published on February 22, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Saint John Sea Dogs News Release
GATINEAU, QC - The Saint John Sea Dogs completed their three-game road trip through Quebec with a 2-1 win over the Gatineau Olympiques on Sunday afternoon at the Centre Slush Puppie.
After a scoreless opening period, Olivier Groulx sent Angelo Fullerton in alone, where he beat Danai Shaiikov shorthanded at 2:07 of the second period.
Justin Blais tied the game 1-1 just 48 seconds into the third on a feed from Maxim Dubé. At 18:30, Alex Donovan stepped into a one-timer immediately off a Groulx faceoff win to score the game-winner.
STATISTICS
SOG: SNB - 19 | GAT - 30
PP: SNB - 0/2 | GAT - 0/3
Faceoffs: SNB - 24 | GAT - 20
3 STARS
1st: SNB - Alex Donovan - 1G, GWG
2nd: GAT - Justin Blais
3rd: SNB - Angelo Fullerton - 1G
NEXT HOME GAME
Saturday, February 28 @ 7:00 p.m. - vs Charlottetown Islanders (Wrestling Night)
-
Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online HERE or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.
