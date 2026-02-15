Family Day Game Tomorrow at 3:00 p.m.

Published on February 15, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







Family Day is tomorrow, and there's no better place to spend your holiday Monday than with the Sea Dogs at TD Station!

Fresh off a thrilling overtime win last night, the Saint John Sea Dogs wrap up Next Gen Weekend presented by TD tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m., as they take on the Victoriaville Tigres in a Family Day matchup.

Make Sea Dogs hockey part of your Family Day plans! Get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.ca.

Save money and bring the whole family with the GEMTEC Family Pack (two Adults, two 25U, and four popcorn) for only $54.99, plus taxes and fees. Available every home game online and at the TD Station box office.

Single-Game Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.ca. Flex Packs (32, 16, and 18 games) are available online HERE or by calling the Sea Dogs office at 506-657-3647 from noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday.







