Alex Donovan Returning to Saint John for 2026-27 Season

Published on April 30, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Saint John Sea Dogs News Release







SAINT JOHN, N.B. - Saint John Sea Dogs forward and University of Denver commit Alex Donovan will return to Saint John for the 2026-27 season, the team announced Thursday.

Donovan, 19, is coming off an impressive rookie campaign in which he finished third in team scoring with 53 points (25 goals, 28 assists) in 63 games and tied Chris DiDomenico for the third-most goals by a rookie in franchise history.

"I'm thrilled to return for a chance to do something special," said Donovan. "The opportunity to be back with this group is exciting, and there's unfinished business. See you soon, Saint John."

The Darien, Conn., native ranked eighth among QMJHL rookies in points and seventh in goals. Donovan also had four game-winning goals, the second-most by a Sea Dogs rookie.

Donovan signed with Saint John last summer as a free agent after four years at Shattuck-St. Mary's, where he led his team in goals in each of his final two seasons. In 58 games during the 2024-25 season, the five-foot-11, 176-pound forward had 91 points (45 goals, 46 assists) at the under-18 prep level.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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