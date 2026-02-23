Stress Free Victory in Rimouski

The road trip had been full of disappointment for the Mooseheads up until Sunday where a trip to visit the Rimouski Oceanic was just what the doctor ordered. After blown leads both Thursday and Friday in Gatineau and Drummondville which led to losses, the Herd enjoyed a much-needed laugher in the three-game finale with a 7-1 rout of the lowly Oceanic.

Oleg Kulebiakin led the attack with four points as he scored once and added three assists to help hand Rimouski their 16th consecutive loss. The Russian rookie was named the first star of the game and also increased his season point total to a team-best 60 points.

Jasu Mensonen scored twice as part of a 41 shot barrage, while other strikes came from Danny Walters, Connor MacPherson, Shawn Carrier and Quinn Kennedy who buried one in just his second visit to Rimouski since being traded to Halifax from the Oceanic in December of 2024.

Captain Owen Phillips had a big afternoon with a trio of assists and the Moose converted on three-of-eight power play opportunities. Halifax did themselves a favour with the win since the Herd own Rimouski's first round pick in June's QMJHL Entry Draft. As it stands right now with 10 games to play for the 17th place overall Oceanic, the pick would have second-best odds (28%) in the draft lottery of landing the top pick. Only Baie-Comeau at 43% has a better chance.

The Mooseheads earned three points on the trip and remain seventh in the Eastern Conference with nine games remaining on the schedule. A Chicoutimi win on Sunday vaulted the Sags into top spot, one point up on Moncton. The Wildcats -who lost two straight over the weekend - are the current first round playoff opponent for Halifax.

The next home game for the Mooseheads is coming up on Friday night at 7pm versus Saint John. The Herd will be back on home ice again on Sunday afternoon at 3pm against the Quebec Remparts. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca.







