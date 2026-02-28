Sea Dogs Bury the Moose at Scotiabank Centre

The Mooseheads just didn't have it on Friday night in a 5-2 loss to Saint John at Scotiabank Centre. The Herd were chasing it for the duration of the first period while being outshot 22-3 by the visitors and were never in contention for the win while suffering their fifth defeat in the last six games.

Saint John rolled into town nine points behind Halifax in the standings and fresh off a coaching change 24 hours earlier and got a big two goal, one assist effort from the first star Alexander Donovan while Olivier Groulx grabbed the second star with three assists and a game-high nine shots on goal.

The team announced on Thursday evening that Travis Crickard and Assistant Coach Mark Lee had left the team and that Brian Casey was quickly hired as the new Head Coach for the remainder of the season.

Other players to light the lamp for the Dogs included Zachary Morin, Dylan Rozzi and Maxime Cote while five players enjoyed multi-point efforts.

Halifax fell behind 4-0 in the contest before Oleg Kulebiakin hammered in a shot off the draw just two seconds into a power play and Quinn Kennedy pulled the Moose to within two goals at 4-2 when he sent a shot through traffic at the 11:51 mark of the third period but that was as close as it would get.

Owen Bresson made 37 saves in the loss and was busy all night. Meantime Arseni Radkov earned the victory with 28 stops.

