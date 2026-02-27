Desnoyers Dominates Foreurs, Cats Back in First Place

Published on February 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Cats captain Caleb Desnoyers was a one-man wrecking crew Thursday night in Val D'or with two goals (17th, 18th) and four assists leading the Cats over the Foreurs 8-2 to regain first-place atop the QMJHL standings.

Desnoyers six-point game also moved him to 202 points in his QMJHL career.

Gavin Cornforth chipped in with his 8th goal and two assists. Rounding out the scoring were Alex Mercier (23rd), Niko Tournas (38th), Tommy Bleyl (11th), Evan Depatie (13th) and Preston Lounsbury (15th).

Rudy Guimond notched his league-leading 33rd win between the pipes.

The Cats jumped back into first-place by a point over Chicoutimi after the Sags lost at home 3-1 to Sherbrooke. The Cats are 41-9-2-2 after 54 games and meet the Huskies in Rouyn-Noranda Friday night at 8pm AT.

THREE STARS:

1 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS (2G, 4A)

2 VDO JORDAN LABELLE (2G)

3 VDO HEMRICK CARBONNEAU (2A)

Article by Marty Kingston







