Islanders' #CHLJerseyContest Jerseys Go up for Auction
Published on February 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
The Charlottetown Islanders are proud to unveil their official #CHLJerseyContest jerseys - Now up for auction!
Designed by contest winner Maren Murphy, the special-edition jerseys will make their on-ice debut this Sunday when the Islanders take on the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.
Fans now have the opportunity to own a piece of Islanders history. Each game-worn jersey will be auctioned following the game, giving supporters a chance to take home the unique design while supporting an important cause.
This initiative is proudly sponsored by Real Canadian Superstore and Real Atlantic Superstore, with all auction proceeds benefiting PC Children's Charity.
The Islanders organization extends a big congratulations to Maren Murphy for the winning design and thanks fans in advance for their support of this meaningful campaign.
Bidding is now open, don't miss your chance to secure one of these limited game-worn jerseys!
