March Mayhem 50/50 Returns March 1st-20th

Published on February 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







Charlottetown Islanders fans can gear up for an exciting month as the March Mayhem 50/50 officially runs from March 1st through March 20th. With the jackpot growing throughout the entire month, supporters will have multiple chances to win big while backing their team down the stretch.

Fans can purchase 50/50 tickets in person at any Islanders home game or online anytime at isles5050.ca, making it easy to get in on the action all month long.

Early Bird Prizes Announced

In addition to the grand prize draw on March 20th, three marquee early bird prizes will be awarded during March Mayhem:

March 1 vs. Blainville-Boisbriand Armada - Joel Marchon 2023/24 Alternate Jersey (black and gold)

March 13 vs. Cape Breton Eagles - Simon Hughes game-worn away jersey (2024/25)

March 15 vs. Saint John Sea Dogs - Cole Huckins game-worn away jersey (2023/24)

March 20 vs. Moncton Wildcats - Grand Prize Draw

The earlier fans purchase their tickets, the more opportunities they'll have to take home one of these exclusive Islanders prizes.

There is also the potential for an even bigger jackpot. If the January 50/50 Jackpot remains unclaimed after March 1st, the total will be rolled into the March Mayhem pot beginning with the Islanders' March 13 matchup against Cape Breton - creating an even larger prize pool heading into the final week.

Team Store Sale All Month Long

March Mayhem doesn't stop at the 50/50 draw. Throughout the month, fans can enjoy 40% off all items in the Islanders Team Store on game days. The promotion is available in person only and excludes online purchases. Supporters are encouraged to shop early while supplies last.

With exciting prizes, a growing jackpot, and major savings in-store, March Mayhem promises to be a can't-miss month for Islanders fans.







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.