Third Period Goal Pushes Eagles Past Remparts

Published on February 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

NOTES FROM THE GAME

- After missing five games due to illness, Adam Klaus returned to the lineup to score the game winning goal at 13:08 of the third period as the Cape Breton Eagles topped the Quebec Remparts 4-3.

- The Remparts rallied from a 3-0 deficit to tie the game before the Klaus winner. With the victory, the Eagles move four points ahead of Quebec in the battle for home ice in the Eastern Conference.

- Lucas Romeo scored the opening two goals of the game, while Lewis Gendron also scored for the Eagles.

- Connor Towle picked up the win in goal for the Eagles, stopping 32 of 35 shots, while Patrick Déniger took the loss, allowing four on 22 shots.

- Quebec forward Nathan Quinn was given a five minute major and a game misconduct for checking from behind on Eagles defenseman Nicholas Holomego, who did not return to the game. After subsequent injuries in the third period to forwards Romain Litalien, Rory Pilling, and Romeo, the Eagles played much of the third period with just 14 skaters.

- Prior to the game, the Eagles recalled goaltender Sam Berthiaume to serve as backup goaltender as Félix Hamel served a one game suspension.

- It was Billet Appreciation Night at Centre 200, as in a pre-game ceremony Eagles players presented their billet family members with bouquets.

The game didn't take long finding its first goal, as Romeo's first strike came at 1:07- the first shot of the game for either team. He also took the first penalty of the game. However, the Eagles killed it off, and Derek Andrews found Romeo streaking out of the box down the left wing as he raced in to beat Déniger. Then, the Eagles cashed in on their own power play as Gendron tapped in at the side of the net to make it 3-0.

Not to be outdone, Maddox Dagenais wired a one timer by Towle on the next Quebec power play to get the visitors on the board. The period came to a chaotic end with the Quinn hit on Holomego at the buzzer, and Holomego being helped off the ice by some of his teammtes.

The Eagles were unable to create on the major power play to start the second period, getting just one shot, and saw the lead shrink when the Quebec power play came through again. It was a hard luck play for the Eagles- after Reece Peitzsche blocked a shot he remained down on the ice hurt, and the Remparts worked the puck around, finishing with an Andreas Straka one timer to increase the lead.

The next Quebec power play saw Towle deny Alex Desruisseaux with a big glove save to keep the lead intact. Neither team would take advantage of the open ice in a late period, full two minute four on four, and the Eagles carried a one goal lead into the dressing room.

Quebec finally struck five on five just prior to the halfway mark, as a Cal Uens shot was redirect by Xavier Lebel to knot the score at 3. (A brief review confirmed it was a good goal.) However, the game was only tied for three minutes & 30 seconds. After collecting a feed from Maxime Sauthier, Klaus worked his way down the wing, cut through the defense- and after being denied by Déniger he collected the rebound to put the Eagles in front.

After killing off a late delay of game penalty to Samuel Kupec, the Eagles were outnumbered again in the final two minutes when Déniger was lifted for an extra attacker. The puck did end up in the Eagles net with seven seconds to play- however, it was gloved in, ruled no goal, and the faceoff was moved to the neutral zone. The Eagles skated to a 4-3 victory.

The rematch goes tomorrow night at the Nest in the final meeting of the season as these teams stake their claim for home ice in the playoffs.

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Connor Towle (Cape Breton) 32 saves on 35 shots

2. Freddy Meyer (Quebec) 3 assists

3. Lucas Romeo (Cape Breton) 2 goals

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Caden Kelly (injury), Félix Hamel (suspension) Olivier Laverdière

Scratches For Quebec: Alexandre Taillefer (injury), Logan Brennan (injury), Vladimir Karabaev, Nish Parmar

Final Shots On Goal: 35-22 in favour of Quebec

Cape Breton Power Play: 1/4

Quebec Power Play: 2/5







