QMJHL Launches Summer Camps

Published on February 26, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - The Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has always prioritized the well-being and health of kids, and in that spirit, the League is proud to launch its QMJHL Summer Camps beginning in late June.

These are not specialized hockey camps, but rather multi-sport camps offered to kids from ages 7 to 14. All camps will be supervised by former QMJHL players, including camp co-organizers Kaylen Gauthier and Édouard Charron.

"From the outset, our objective was clear: To create an initiative inspired by QMJHL players that would give back to the community in a meaningful way," said Kaylen Gauthier, a former player with the Sherbrooke Phoenix and the Drummondville Voltigeurs, who is currently completing his master's degree in finance at UQTR.

"These camps allow us to share our experience, our values, and our passion, while making a real impact on kids. This initiative also gives us the opportunity to support the QMJHL Foundation, a cause that is especially close to our hearts as former players."

"We are truly pleased and proud of this partnership with Kaylen and Édouard, two former players who greatly enjoyed their time in our league and who are now excelling at the university level," said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. "Kaylen, Édouard, and the other Alumni who will serve as camp instructors will undoubtedly pass on their knowledge and experience to children and teenagers alike - all within a structured, constructive, and fun environment."

A portion of the proceeds generated from camp registrations will be donated to the QMJHL Foundation. One of the Foundation's primary missions is to support youth in need by providing them with new hockey equipment so they can practice their favorite sport.

Complete QMJHL Summer Camps Schedule:

Drummondville: Week of June 29 and August 3

Trois-Rivières: Week of June 29

Ste-Julie: Week of June 29

Gatineau: Week of June 29

Québec City: Weeks of July 6 and July 13

Saint John (NB): Week of July 13

Terrebonne: Week of July 20

Other dates and cities could be added

Registration for the QMJHL Summer Camps is available online at campslhjmq.com.







