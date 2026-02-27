Eagles & Remparts Meet for Final Potential Playoff Preview

Published on February 27, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Following a spirited Thursday showdown in Sydney, the Cape Breton Eagles and Quebec Remparts will run it back tonight at the Nest in the battle for home ice. It's the final game the Eagles will play against a Quebec based opponent during this regular season.

With last night's 4-3 win, the Eagles pulled four points ahead of Quebec for the fourth and final home ice playoff position in the Eastern Conference. Quebec still holds two game in hand on Cape Breton, but have now played the same amount of games with Charlottetown with whom they are tied for fifth place.

There were no shortage of twists and turns in last night's game, which saw the Eagles build a 3-0 lead, see it slip away, and then capture victory thanks to a third period goal by Adam Klaus. But it was a potential costly victory for the Eagles as the club played much of the third period without forwards Romain Litalien, Rory Pilling, and Lucas Romeo (who scored two first goals) and the status for all is unknown for tonight's game. The Eagles do expect the return of injured forward Caden Kelly.

Another Eagle who went down to injury was defenseman Nicholas Holomego, suffering a check from behind from Remparts leading scorer Nathan Quinn. Quinn was given a game misconduct and his status for this evening's game is also unknown. The Remparts second leading scorer, Maddox Dagenais, put on an impressive performance with a goal & an assist in Thursday's game while Freddy Meyer collected three assists on the blueline.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of tonight's game!

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

QUEBEC CAPE BRETON

T5th Eastern Conference, 28-22-3-1 (Away: 15-11-1-0) RECORD 4th Eastern Conference, 27-19-2-8 (Home: 13-8-1-6)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 1-0-0-0

182GF/166GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 157GF/172GA

0-1-0-0 SEASON SERIES 1-0-0-0

Nathan Quinn (64 points in 49 games) LEADING SCORER Lewis Gendron (53 points in 56 games)

19.35% Away: 14.91% POWER PLAY 16.85% Home:17.89%

77.34% Away: 77.36% PENALTY KILL 81.68% Home: 81.11%

Logan Brennan, Alexandre Taillefer INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Will Murphy, Caden Kelly







