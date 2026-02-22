Eagles Fall to Regiment in Weekend Finale

Published on February 21, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- A two goal outing from forward Louis-François Bélanger helped the Newfoundland Regiment to a 4-1 victory over the Cape Breton Eagles on Saturday night in St. John's.

- Jacob Hartlin scored the lone goal for the Eagles, a short handed marker assisted by Eliot Litalien to the break the shutout in the third period.

- Louis-Antoine Denault picked up the win, stopping 24 of 25 shots. Connor Towle took the loss, stopping 17 of 21 shots. Towle came into the game in relief of Félix Hamel, who was given a game misconduct for slashing at the 14 minute mark. He stopped all eight shots he faced during his time in goal.

- Hamel's game misconduct was one of six in the game. Newfoundland's Liam Arsenault & Cape Breton's Hugo Charron were each given kneeing majors during the game. In the third period, Cape Breton's Lucas Romeo was given a five minute major for a check to a head. In the aftermath, he & Newfoundland's Ryan Dwyer fought, both getting additional game misconducts.

- The Eagles dressed eleven forwards and seven defensemen as Samuel Kupec returned to the lineup after missing the prior three games due to injury. Defenseman William Dube, recalled from last Saturday's game against Victoriaville, played in all three games on the road trip.

After Newfoundland killed off a minor penalty to Dawson Sharkey in the opening 14 minutes, the parade to the penalty box started with six minutes left. Sharkey was sent to the box again, this time a double minor for high sticking. In the same sequence, Hamel was bumped into and responded with a slash and was given a game misconduct.

This set up a prolonged four on four, which turned into a four on three power play for the Eagles when the Arsenault major was called. At the conclusion of the Sharkey major, it set up another minute of four on four play, and Bélanger handcuffed Towle for the game's opening goal late in the first frame.

After the Hamel major elapsed, the Eagles power play (due to the Arsenault major) carried into the second period,and it turned into five on three power play when Sharkey was whistle for another double minor- this time, for cross checking & unsportsmanlike conduct. Newfoundland was able to kill off the balance of the penalties.

There was an also an extended sequence of four on four, as Cape Breton's Aiden McCullough and Newfoundland's Alexis Mathieu were each sent off for ripping, creating open ice for two minutes. Neither team could take advantage but Justin Larose found a the back of the net at even strength to give the Regiment a two goal lead before the period's halfway mark.

Charron's major came at the 10:33 mark, and while the Eagles killed the first four minutes, Sharkey converted a pass at the side of the net to make it 3-0 before penalty's end. It was 3-0 at the end of the second period.

The shots were just 7-4 in favour of Cape Breton in the third period, but both teams found the back of the net. Bélanger finished a pass from the side boards to give his team a 4-0 lead. The shutout was broken by Hartlin during the Romeo major, zapping a shot by Denault to conclude the night's scoring.

The Eagles now return home as the battle for home ice in the East heats up against Quebec. Thursday night the Remparts come to town featuring former Eagle Etienne Desjardins, potential first round NHL draft pick Maddox Dagenais, and drafted players Nathan Quinn (Philadelphia) & Antoine Dorion (St. Louis).

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/neo63 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Louis-François Bélanger (Newfoundland) 2 goals, +3

2. Louis-Antoine Denault (Newfoundland) 24 saves on 25 shots

3. Justin Larose (Newfoundland) 1 goal, 1 assist, +2

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury), Adam Klaus (injury), Caden Kelly (injury), Rory Pilling

Scratches For Newfoundland: Luke Sinclair, Patryk Zubek, Benjamin Girard

Final Shots On Goal: 29-25 in favour of Newfoundland

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/4

Newfoundland Power Play: 1/3







