Islanders Hand Cats 6-5 Shootout Loss

Published on February 20, 2026 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats 12-game win streak - best in the CHL - ended Friday night in Charlottetown with a 6-5 shootout loss to the Islanders before 3,100 fans at Eastlink Centre.

It was Charlottetown's first victory over the Cats in five tries this season.

Moncton rallied from down 5-3 in the third to force overtime on goals by Gabe Smith (29th) and Niko Tournas (37th). Caleb Desnoyers scored his 16th along with two assists, the other tallies from Gavin Cornforth (7th) and Alex Mercier (22nd).

Cats scoring leader Tommy Bleyl also recorded three assists.

In goal, Rudy Guimond 37 saves, while Don Hickey of the Islanders had 29 stops.

THREE STARS:

CHA Ivan Ryabkin CHA (1G, 2A)

#18 CALEB DESNOYERS (1G, 2A)

CHA Marcus Kearsey CHA (1G)

Both teams hook up in the Saturday rematch at 4pm at the Avenir Centre.

The Wildcats still hold the overall lead in the QMJHL standings at 40-8-2-2 and a 1-point lead on Chicoutimi. The Sagueneens defeated Rouyn-Noranda 3-0 Friday night.

Next week, the Wildcats visit Quebec for three games in Val-d'Or, Rouyn-Noranda and Gatineau.

Follow your Wildcats on FloHockey TV and Wildcats radio INSPIRE 105.1 FM.

Article by Marty Kingston







Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.